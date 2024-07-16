Woman with ties to multiple Massachusetts cities missing since ‘at least early June,’ police say

TAUNTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are searching for a woman who has been missing since “at least early June.”

The Taunton Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down 37-year-old Amanda Brown, according to Chief Edward Walsh.

Brown is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 100 pounds with brown and gray hair.

Walsh said Brown has ties to the Boston, Fall River, and New Bedford areas.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Taunton Police Department at 508-824-7522.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group