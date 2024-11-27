Woman who nearly hit child will driving past Plymouth school bus to face charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The woman accused of nearly hitting a child while attempting to quickly drive past a Plymouth school bus will face charges after being taken into custody, police said Wednesday,

Video shows 59-year-old Brenda Mello’s SUV allegedly barreling through a driveway on Bourne Road to pass the school bus on Friday morning.

Alicia Tallent’s son, who was walking to the bus stop at the exact same moment, was able to stop in his tracks, narrowly avoiding the speeding SUV.

“She didn’t want to wait for any more stops, I think the bus driver had said she was beeping at the past couple stops before ours to try to maybe get the bus to move over for her,” said Tallent.

Mello was arrested Wednesday on charges of failure to stop for a school bus, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Tallent says her son was pretty shaken up, but luckily he’s okay.

“It says right on the back of the bus that it’s unlawful to pass, and the lights were on, the bus sign was out and the doors were open ready for the kids to get on,” said Tallent.

Mello is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

