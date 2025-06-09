Woman who allegedly led police on high-speed chase arrested after jumping into Attleboro pool

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The woman who allegedly attempted to evade police during a high-speed chase in southern Massachusetts was arrested after being pulled from a residential pool in Attleboro, according to state police.

State police troopers began chasing after a vehicle on I-495 south that was the subject of a BOLO from Northborough Police, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Police say Shanna Tognarelli, 43, of Franklin, continued to race down I-495 south before getting onto I-95.

State Police stopped following Tognarelli when she exited Interstate 95 south at Exit 4B in Attleboro, police say.

Tognarelli eventually drove into a residential neighborhood, drove her car around a house on West Street and jumped in the backyard’s in-ground pool, according to police.

Tognarelli was then taken into custody.

She will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Monday, officials say.

