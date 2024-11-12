Woman wanted in connection with stabbing in New Hampshire turns herself in to police

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 25-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing in Manchester last month has turned herself in to police.

Analeysa Pringle turned herself in to Manchester Police on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Police had a warrant for Pringle for first degree assault in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Victory Parking Garage last month. Along with the assault charge, Pringle is facing two counts of falsifying evidence.

On Oct. 26, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police responded to Victory Park for a report of an argument.

When officers arrived, a large group of people were in the center of the park yelling that someone had been stabbed.

Police found a 54-year-old man with blood on his clothing and lacerations on his back. Police said they learned that the victim had gotten into a fight with a man in the parking garage.

While they were fighting, a woman and her dog came up behind the victim, who told police he initially thought he had been bitten by the dog, but later realized he had been stabbed.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An initial investigation determined that Pringle was the woman who came up behind the victim, police said.

She was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Manchester Circuit Court.

