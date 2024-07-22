Woman severely burned after house fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass — A woman was severely burned after a raging house fire in Attleboro on Sunday.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to the house fire at 563 Mendon Road around 9:13 a.m. Two residents inside were removed from the home.

The adult male resident was treated for smoke inhalation while the second resident, a woman in her 40s, suffered severe burns. The Attleboro Fire Department says she was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with critical injuries.

Two officers were also treated for smoke inhalation. The male resident and the two officers were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two rooms in the house before extinguishing the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

