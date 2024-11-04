Woman seriously injured after stabbing near Forest Hills T Station

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the suspect wanted in a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured at the Forest Hills MBTA station.

Police say the stabbing occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Transit police say they are also investigating the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

