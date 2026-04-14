Woman killed in head-on crash in Maine, state police say

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A 77-year-old woman has died following a head-on crash involving two vehicles in Maine, state police said Tuesday.

Anne Pomroy of Old Orchard Beach suffered serious injuries in Monday night’s crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

At approximately 6:08 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to Route 1 in Stockton Springs for a report of a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation found that a truck driven by Adam Sorrentino, 42, of Belfast, was traveling westbound when he struck an eastbound Subaru Forester driven by Pomroy, state police said.

Sorrentino was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information for investigators is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Nadeau at 1-207-624-7076, ext. 9.

Stockton Springs is a small town northeast of Augusta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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