Woman indicted, arraigned in connection with 2024 murder in Waltham

WALTHAM,Mass. — A woman has been indicted and arraigned in connection with a 2024 murder in Waltham.

Melanie Williams, 30, of Waltham, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Zharia Wilcox.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 2, 2024, Waltham Police responded to a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building on Second Avenue. They located a female victim, identified as Zharia Wilcox, on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation revealed that, at the time of the shooting, Zharia Wilcox was dating Melanie Williams and had been staying at her apartment in Waltham.

On August 2, Wilcox and Williams were fighting, as Wilcox had been making disparaging remarks about Williams online. Williams allegedly came to the apartment with her two close friends and co-defendants, Kaire Holman and Curtessa Franklin.

According to the Middlesex County DA, the defendants are alleged to have beaten Wilcox inside Williams’ apartment . Shortly after, Williams, Holman and Franklin are alleged to have left the building with the victim.

As they walk out to the street, the defendants are alleged to have grabbed and struck Wilcox before directing her to an area of the parking lot adjacent to the building.

Moments later, witnesses are reported to have heard popping noises consistent with gunshots. Williams was allegedly observed a short time later, outside a nearby store, with blood on her pants.

At the scene, police located false eyelashes and fingernails on the ground, possibly indicative of a struggle, and .380 ammunition. Evidence indicates that Kaire Holman had a .380 firearm registered to her and .380 ammunition was located in both Holman’s vehicle and apartment.

Two days after the shooting, Holman is alleged to have engaged in a text message exchange indicating that Holman’s firearm had been used in the shooting. The text message did not name the person who used the firearm. Kaire Holman and Curtessa Franklin are also charged with first-degree murder.

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Lynn Rooney ordered Williams held without bail.

This case was investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Waltham Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

