Woman hospitalized following hazmat incident at Boston hotel

BOSTON — A woman has been hospitalized following a hazmat incident at a hotel in Boston.

According to Boston police, around 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a hazmat incident at the Citizen M Hotel, located at 70 Causeway Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, police learned that an adult female had come into contact with a spilled bottle containing an unknown substance.

The hazardous spill was promptly contained by first responders, and the area has since been isolated to ensure safety.

According to Boston fire, 3 people were transported for evaluation.

Companies responded to 70 Causeway st. for a Haz-mat incident, a report of an unknown chemical. Haz-Mat Techs investigated , tested the air quality contained. and mitigated the chemical safely . ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ transported 3 for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/qIoYfISVU2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2025

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

