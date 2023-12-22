Woman hospitalized in car fire crash that caused major delays on I-495 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass — A rollover crash on I-495 that caused a vehicle fire in Mansfield is leaving commuters with heavy delays Thursday evening.

I-495 was closed in both directions for a MedFlight after a vehicle rolled over near Exit 30, MassDot alerted on social media just after 4:15 p.m.

Video sent to Boston 25 captured flames leaping from a wrecked truck.

State Police say a woman was transported via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound side of the highway, along with the southbound side’s left lane was reopened just before 5:00 p.m., MassDOT alerted on social media.

The entire highway was opened just before 7 p.m.

Update: NB now open. SB, left lane now open. https://t.co/Nbf962SuYt — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group