Woman hospitalized in car fire crash that caused major delays on I-495 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass — A rollover crash on I-495 that caused a vehicle fire in Mansfield is leaving commuters with heavy delays Thursday evening.
I-495 was closed in both directions for a MedFlight after a vehicle rolled over near Exit 30, MassDot alerted on social media just after 4:15 p.m.
Video sent to Boston 25 captured flames leaping from a wrecked truck.
State Police say a woman was transported via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.
The northbound side of the highway, along with the southbound side’s left lane was reopened just before 5:00 p.m., MassDOT alerted on social media.
The entire highway was opened just before 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
