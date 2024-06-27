Woman hospitalized after car pulled from Shrewsbury pond

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A woman was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after crashing her car into a Shrewsbury pond.

Crews responding to the area of Flint Pond Road around 10 a.m. for a report of a car in the water found a woman believed to be in her 50s stuck inside the vehicle, according to Shrewsbury Fire officials.

Worcester firefighters extricated the woman, who was the sole occupant, from the partially submerged vehicle. She was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses say the car entered the water at a high rate of speed.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Worcester police, firefighters, and Shrewsbury police and firefighters all responded to the scene.

The vehicle has since been towed from the water.

