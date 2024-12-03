Woman goes into labor on Massachusetts highway in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A woman went into labor this morning during the morning commute.

According to Massachusetts State police, around 7 a.m. troopers from the Weston Barracks responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding an adult woman who reported that she was going into labor on Interstate 90 East at the 112-mile marker in the city of Framingham.

Troopers stayed on the scene and talked to the woman to calm her down until Framingham Fire/EMS arrived on scene.

The woman was then transported to an area hospital.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

