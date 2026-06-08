Woman gives birth after being rescued from house fire in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — A woman has given birth after being rescued from a house fire in Winthrop.

According to town officials, crews were dispatched to 155–157 River Road around 4:28 p.m. Sunday following reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a four-alarm blaze affecting two homes.

Four families were displaced and stayed with relatives and friends overnight.

A pregnant woman and her husband were transported to the hospital as a precaution. Fire officials say the woman went into labor Monday morning and gave birth to a baby girl.

“I am incredibly proud of the quick and coordinated efforts of our first responders, which prevented the flames from spreading further,” said Fire Chief Stephen Calandras. “We also want to remind all residents of the importance of working smoke detectors, as they provide critical early warning that saves lives.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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