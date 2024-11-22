Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting at Worcester apartment building

WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Worcester apartment building on Thursday night left a woman dead and a man seriously injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible shooting on Brookside Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. found a woman and man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

There was no word on the man’s condition as of Friday morning.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a man in handcuffs being loaded into the back of a Worcester police van.

Worcester police shooting

Police didn’t say if the man is connected to the shooting or if charges have been filed against him.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

