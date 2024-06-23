Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Georgetown on Saturday night.

Around 10:49 p.m. crews were called to 238 East Main St. for reports of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy flames shooting about 20 feet high from the roof of a single-family home.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Three were able to evacuate safely but fire crews were notified that a woman was still on the second floor inside.

The woman was rushed to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport where she was later pronounced dead.

The home was determined to be a total loss and all residents were all displaced.

East Main Street (Route 133) was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.

Fire crews from Rowley, West Newbury, Newbury, Boxford, Newburyport, Topsfield, North Andover, Lawrence, Middleton, Haverhill, Groveland, Amesbury, Ipswich, and Amesbury fire departments responded to the scene and provided station coverage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by State Police Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group