Woman arrested for alleged hammer attack on boyfriend in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. — A woman was arrested in Webster last week after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with a hammer several times.

Police said the same woman had also stabbed the victim a week before.

Authorities said that around 1:22 a.m., police assigned to the overnight shift responded to Mechanic Street for an anonymous report of a woman hitting her boyfriend with a hammer.

Upon arriving, officers heard a disturbance taking place within the apartment and made contact with a man and woman inside.

Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Rachel Moore-McNeil, who stated there was no fighting happening.

However, when police spoke to the man, it was determined that a fight did occur and Moore-McNeil allegedly struck him in the head and back multiple times with a hammer.

Police saw several lacerations and other injuries consistent with what he reported to officers. It was also discovered that Moore-McNeil allegedly stabbed the victim a week prior, causing severe lacerations.

As officers attempted to handcuff Moore-McNeil, she allegedly began to resist arrest resulting in officers having to take her to the ground to safely secure her in handcuffs. After a brief struggle, she was placed under arrest, and the victim was treated by EMS.

Moore-McNeil was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to maim, and resisting arrest.

Moore-McNeil was arraigned at Dudley District Court on Friday, June 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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