WMJ Trust wins $1 million prize in Mass. State Lottery ticket game

WMJ Nominee Trust of Greenfield has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee George Goodridge, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell, 668 Amherst Rd. in Sunderland. As a result, the store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

