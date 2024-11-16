Winthrop police arrest man on a slew of charges following brief foot pursuit

WINTHROP, Mass. — Winthrop police have arrested a man on a slew of charges after a brief foot pursuit following a traffic stop Thursday night.

On November 14, around 8:45 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area of Governor’s Drive when they observed what appeared to be a drug transaction involving a White Ford SUV.

While the SUV was leaving the area, officers observed the vehicle cross over designated road markings. Officers pulled the vehicle over near Main Street.

Officers spoke to the driver, who identified himself as Ray Lara, 29 of Boston. While officers were conducting the traffic stop, Lara attempted to flee the scene and crashed into another vehicle.

The collision significantly damaged both vehicles, leaving the SUV inoperable. According to police, Lara then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away from the scene.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to safely place Lara under arrest.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital by Action Ambulance for injuries that are believed to be serious.

During a subsequent investigation, officers located two plastic bags near where officers arrested Lara following the pursuit. One bag contained a white, rock-like substance later determined to be 19.3 grams of crack cocaine. The other bag contained a brown, powdery substance later determined to be 11.9 grams of fentanyl.

Lara is being charged with the following:

Recklessly Operating a Motor Vehicle so as to Endanger

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury

Marked Lanes Violation

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Failure to Stop for Police

Trafficking in More than 10 Grams of Fentanyl

Trafficking in 18 Grams or More of a Class B Drug

Lara was arragined in East Boston District Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

