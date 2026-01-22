Winter storm watch issued in most of Massachusetts as major snowstorm approaches

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued in most of Massachusetts as a major snowstorm approaches.

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from Sunday morning in Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, and Northern Middlesex counties through Monday evening.

Boston 25 Meteorologists say Sunday’s storm will be a long-duration one with the potential of more than 24 hours of accumulation.

Snow chances as of now look like about 12 to 20 inches of snow, but could change as the storm moves into the area.

The storm will move through most of the southern United States into the mid-Atlantic.

An extreme cold warning has also been issued from 7 p.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday in the eastern slopes of the Berkshire mountains.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear emphasized that storm totals and timing are still coming into focus and that early projections are meant to help communities, viewers, and plow drivers prepare.

