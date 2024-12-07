Winter Fest opens in Charlestown as Boston’s biggest and most magical experience

BOSTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and a new winter festival has opened in Boston.

Charlestown’s Hood Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, immersive experiences, and festive cheer.

The two-acre holiday festival opened on December 6th and runs most days in December and weekends in January through January 25.

The new experience will bring cheer to Charlestown. The festival features an artisan marketplace, a toy workshop, a life-size ice castle and gingerbread house, weekend meet-and-greets with Santa, ice skating, and the Après Ski Veuve Clicquot Gondola Lounge.

“We set out to create an experience that feels like you’re stepping into a storybook, where every corner brings a new moment of magic,” says Creative Director Carl Rugato.

Everything you need to know:

The Details:

Winter Fest is located at 100 Hood Park, entry is free, and parking is free for 3 hours at the Hood Park Garage.

Ice Skating:

Ice Skating is $20 per hour for adults and $15 per hour for kids under 10. Skate rentals are available for $10 a person.

Meeting Santa:

Santa’s workshop is located in the gingerbread house. Children looking to enter will receive a gingerbread cookie to decorate and a picture with Santa. The price per child is $15 and parents will need to bring their own phone/camera.

Santa is available during the weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from noon to 7 p.m.

Highlights:

The Après Ski Veuve Clicquot Gondola Lounge transports guests to Aspen and is the perfect photo-worthy place to make a champagne toast. Winter Fest offers other themed food and beverage sites that include winter warmers such as decadent hot chocolate adorned with seasonal toppings like house-made marshmallows and crushed peppermint as well as select beers and wines.

For more details, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group