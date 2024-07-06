Winner, winner: Two $1 million scratch tickets sold in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — The City of Salem may be known for more than witches - at least for this week.

The Massachusetts Lottery reports two people hit it big in separate instant ticket games within days.

The first $1 million winning ticket was claimed on July 1.

The lottery says Frederico Sampaio of Peabody was the winner of the fourth and final $1 million prize in the “Double Your Money” instant ticket game.

Sampaio opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes. He plans on putting the winnings towards his family.

His winning ticket was purchased at RX3 Energy located at 94 Bridge St. in Salem. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The second $1 million ticket was claimed on July 3,

Nancy Diamond of Salem won big on the lottery’s “$1,000,000 Stacks of Cash” $5 instant ticket game.

Diamond also chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

She said plans on buying a new car with her winnings. Diamond bought her winning ticket at Nicole’s Food Store, 406 Essex St. in Salem, which will also receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.

