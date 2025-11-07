Wind turbine blade snaps and falls off in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — Stunning video from Cape Cod shows a broken wind turbine after one of the blades became detached on Friday afternoon.

The blade fell into a bog below the turbine.

Boston 25 News hasn’t received any reports of any injuries and it doesn’t look as though there’s any damage to any buildings nearby.

Boston 25’s Daniel Coates is on his way to the scene right now.

