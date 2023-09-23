Winchester HS football kick off 3rd annual Glen Doherty Spirit Night

WINCHESTER, Mass — The Winchester High School football team helped kick off the 3rd annual Glen Doherty Spirit Night Friday by marching a banner through the town and over to Manchester Field.

Doherty, a former Navy SEAL, grew up in Winchester and lost his life while protecting a CIA facility in Benghazi, Lybia in 2012.

People turned out in droves to celebrate Glen and teach young people in the town about who he was and why veterans are so special.

The annual Glen Doherty Memorial Road Race is this Sunday at noon.

