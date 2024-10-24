Winchester father and son indicted on more than 20 child endangerment-related charges, officials say

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Two Winchester men, one of whom was a resident doctor, were indicted on multiple charges related to child endangerment and abuse.

On October 17, 33-year-old Bradford Ferrick was arraigned on ten indictments, including two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, two counts of posing a child in the nude, two counts of conspiracy, indecent A&B under 14, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude and tampering with a record, document, or other object for use in an official proceeding, according to Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

On September 30, 67-year-old David Ferrick, Bradford’s father, was arraigned on thirteen indictments including three counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, two counts of posing a child in the nude, two counts of conspiracy, incest, indecent A&B under 14, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude.

Bradford Ferrick

On February 13, 2023, authorities searched Bradford’s Winchester home and found 61 devices (external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden camera systems, etc.) that investigators say contained thousands of pictures and videos of suspected child pornography.

Bradford began a medical residency in July 2022, focusing on family medicine with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine. He had rotations at facilities in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield, federal officials said. Baystate Health says they immediately placed him on unpaid administrative leave.

Bradford faces an upcoming arraignment in Franklin County on one indictment charging photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude.

No further information was immediately available.

