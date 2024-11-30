‘Will never be the same’: Endicott students raise money for beloved campus sergeant killed in crash

BEVERLY, Mass. — Even though Endicott College students are on Thanksgiving break, they’re still stepping up to help Jeremy Cole’s family days.

The 49-year old Endicott College Police sergeant was killed while driving home early Thanksgiving morning by a wrong way driver heading south on I-95 in Newbury.

Police pronounced Cole dead on scene.

The driver, a man in his 40′s from southeastern Massachusetts, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He’s expected to face charges to be announced at a later date.

Students were stunned to receive the news from the school this holiday.

“I didn’t think it was real when I first saw it,” said Ben Fridlington, a student at Endicott. “It’s not going to ever be the same without him there.”

Deanna Federico, another senior at Endicott College added, “I just dropped my phone and started crying.”

Both told Boston 25 Cole was an active member of the community, and a friendly face across campus.

Federico is a student officer for Endicott College and worked shifts alongside Cole.

“He had a loud booming voice, so you knew when he was in a room,” she explained.

From home in NH, Fridlington decided to start a GoFundMe for the fellow NH native’s family.

He explained, “Soon it started getting shared more and outside of our friend group and into the rest of the whole school. From there, it spiraled to where it’s at now.”

The GoFundMe (Fundraiser for Laura Cole by Benjamin Fridlington : Support for the Family of Jeremy Cole after Tragic Loss) is nearing $40,000 for Cole’s family.

Federico finished, “I know a lot of students are like, ‘I’m not ready to go back to school where J Cole isn’t there.’”

The school announced in a letter that all students and faculty are invited to the Center at 9 am for coffee and tea to process the tragic loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group