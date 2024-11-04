The WhynotDevin Foundation hosted the Devin Dash 5K in Framingham

Framingham, Mass. — The whynotDevin Foundation hosted their “Devin Dash” 5K in Framingham on Sunday.

The event had drinks, food, festivities, and activities for families, and even Wally the Green Monster made a surprise appearance.

Founded in 2020, the whynotDevin Foundation was dedicated in honor of Devin Suau. At 6, Devin fell off his snowboard and was evaluated for a concussion by a doctor, but after further examination, Devin was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare form of pediatric cancer that is located in the brainstem. Because of the location, it was inoperable and Devin was given approximately 8 months to 2 years to live.

Devin was the youngest of four brothers and could light up a room with his smile and infectious laugh. Unfortunately, 9 months after is diagnosis and just one week before his 7 birthday, Devin passed away.

To raise funding and awareness for this rare cancer the whynotDevin Foundation was set up for the goal to end DIPG and to provide resources and funding to children and their families going through this.

To learn more about the whynotDevin Foundation, visit their website https://www.thewhynotdevinfoundation.org/

