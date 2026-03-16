‘Who would do such a thing?’: Mystery lingers over human remains found in Shirley pond

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Earlier this month, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan indicated the human remains found in Shirley’s Phoenix Pond belonged to a convicted drug dealer.

The March 5 press conference at Shirley’s police headquarters offered the first glimpse of what happened, but the full story is still coming into focus.

Though with no indication of who’s responsible, the town is left with many unanswered questions.

Jill Askew, who has lived just up the road from the pond for 27 years, questioned, “Who would do such a thing?”

For Chip Guercio, who is also a longtime Shirley resident, he’s confident officials will figure out who’s responsible.

“It’s the next step for the police,” Guercio said.

Peter Degan

District Attorney Ryan said the remains were identified through fingerprints as those of 69-year-old Peter Degan.

After pleading guilty in 2019 to charges related to the trafficking and distribution of cocaine, Degan served time at MCI Shirley, the prison less than a mile and a half up the road from where the remains were found.

After his release, officials reported he was living in a halfway house in Rockland, where he was last seen alive just days before the remains were discovered.

Though why those remains ended up in Shirley continues to be a troubling question.

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“I’m not sure what to make of it. He served time in Shirley,” Guercio said. “How he ended up back in Shirley, under these conditions, I have no idea.”

“A bunch of people say it was a message to the prison,” Askew said.

Though despite these unanswered questions, Shirley residents have found comfort in knowing authorities believe it was targeted, and there is no threat to the public.

“I think if they solve it and they have a suspect, that would help for those who may be still on edge somewhat,” Guercio said.

“This has nothing to do with some killer on the loose. This has to do with somebody who knew bad people, did bad things, played bad games, and won bad prizes,” Askew said.

As of Monday, the DA’s office said they don’t have an update.

An investigation remains ongoing.

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