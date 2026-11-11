Who should Boston honor? City seeks nominations for new historic markers

BOSTON — The City of Boston is asking for nominations for more historic markers ahead of its 400th anniversary.

Residents are asked to help submit places, people, and events across Boston that have been underrepresented or rarely commemorated.

“As we look toward Boston’s 400th anniversary, I encourage residents to nominate the people, places, and events that have shaped our City and help us tell a more complete, inclusive story of Boston’s history,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Nominations are open through Jan. 29 on the city’s website.

The city is aiming to have 25 new markers installed across the city, with the end goal of commemorating up to 400 stories ahead of its anniversary in 2030.

Historians, historic site managers, and civic leaders will review all the nominations.

Nominations that are not selected will be documented and considered in future rounds.

The Office of Historic Preservation will host four public information sessions to provide an overview of the program and answer any questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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