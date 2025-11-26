‘Who is safe?’: Attorney questions Mass. arrest of woman linked to White House’s Karoline Leavitt

REVERE, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a woman with ties to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier this month.

ICE arrested Bruna Ferreira, 33, in Revere on November 12 while she was driving to pick up her son from school in New Hampshire, according to her attorney. Ferreira is the mother of Leavitt’s nephew but is no longer in a relationship with Leavitt’s brother, Michael.

The White House says Leavitt has not spoken to Ferreira in years.

Family photos shared on a GoFundMe page for legal expenses show Ferreira with her 11-year-old son, whose face has been blurred for privacy.

Bruna Ferreira

Attorney questions arrest

Boston immigration attorney Todd Pomerleau says Ferreira was a DACA recipient working toward a green card. She came to the U.S. from Brazil at age 6 and has lived here for decades.

“A person is being pulled over, and isn’t even told why they’re being stopped. She was asked who she was when she was being stopped. It’s unclear to me if they actually knew who they were stopping,” Pomerleau told 25 Investigates.

He argues the detention was unlawful and highlights broader concerns about immigration enforcement.

“It really speaks to a larger issue. If the Press Secretary’s former near sister-in-law is caught up in this dragnet, who is safe?” Pomerleau questioned.

Federal response

The Department of Homeland Security says Ferreira previously faced an arrest for battery and is in the country on a B-2 tourist visa that expired in 1999. 25 Investigates has requested details on that arrest.

Pomerleau disputes any criminal record, noting that DACA eligibility requires a clean record.

Ferreira is currently being held at an ICE facility in Louisiana as her attorney fights for her release. A court date is pending.

25 Investigates has reached out to ICE for comment and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group