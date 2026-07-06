Whitman fire chief to retire after 35 years of service

WHITMAN — The Whitman Fire Department announced that Chief Timothy Clancy will retire on July 10 following 35 years of service.

Clancy began his career with the Whitman Fire Department in 1991 as a high school senior. He was appointed as fire chief in July 2021.

“What started as an opportunity to serve my hometown became a lifelong commitment to the safety and well-being of Whitman’s citizens,” Clancy wrote in his retirement letter to the Select Board.

In addition to serving as chief, Clancy previously taught emergency medical services and paramedic training at the Massachusetts Fire Academy.

Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Grasso will serve as acting chief until the Select Board appoints a replacement.

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