White House sending team to Massachusetts to assess Migrant crisis

MASS — The White House is sending a team to Massachusetts to assess the migrant crisis situation.

According to the Boston Globe, this team will be made up of Homeland Security members.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jake Auchincloss said in a letter he wants the White House to send a team to Massachusetts to see the challenges the state is facing firsthand.

“I will continue to connect state and local officials and migrants arriving in Massachusetts’ Fourth District with the federal resources that are currently available and encourage the Biden administration to send an assessment team to Boston to see first-hand the challenges we are facing. This crisis is yet another clarion call for Congress to finally pass immigration reform.”

According to Auchincloss’s press office, the White House administration has since said they will send an assessment team.

“This is an important step towards results & relief for Massachusetts,” Auchincloss said in reaction to the news.

Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency when it comes to migrants entering the Bay State. But under the state’s right-to-shelter law, which guarantees shelter to homeless families with children, the state now houses migrants in hotels.

According to Politico, more than 6,700 homeless families are currently staying in shelters, hotels, and motels throughout the state.

No word on when the assessment is set to begin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group