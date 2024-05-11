Whitman man plans to buy wife new car after being first $4 million winner in new Lions Share game

WHITMAN, Mass. — A Whitman man plans to buy his wife a new car after becoming the first $4 million prize winner in the state’s new “$4,000,000 Lion’s Share” $10 instant ticket game.

Jason Coulstring opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). He said he plans on purchasing a new car for his wife and doing some home improvements with the winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Route 18 Super Store, in Abington. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “$4,000,000 Lion’s Share” ticket launched on April 16. There are two $4 million grand prizes and five $1 million grand prizes remaining to be claimed, the lottery said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

