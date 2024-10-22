Where are the best fall foliage colors in New England right now?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fall foliage has moved past its peak color in parts of northern New England, but southern New England is dazzling with colors of crimson, orange, and gold.

The best colors right now can be seen across Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, Explore Fall’s interactive foliage map shows as of Tuesday.

A large section of the Bay State is seeing “moderate” foliage color right now, with points to the west already at “high color” and “peak” color.

Much of central and southern New Hampshire is at peak color, while Manchester and points south to the Massachusetts border are moderate or high in color.

Some parts of Maine are featuring moderate to peak color, while much of Vermont is past peak color.

Rhode Island and Connecticut are showing moderate color.

Check out Vicki Graf’s latest report in the video above.

