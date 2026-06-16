What you need to know: Norway and Iraq begin 2026 FIFA World Cup journey in Boston

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — High-scoring Norway will seek a statement victory against Iraq at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in the second of seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches being played at Boston Stadium.

Key Points

Expect goals from Norway, who scored more goals (37) than any other European team throughout qualification. To get here, the Norwegians went 8-0-0 in qualifiers, including beating Italy twice. They’ve lost just once in 16 games going back to November 2024.

Norway were among the top nations most wanted to avoid when the World Cup groups were drawn. By virtue of having a stacked roster and a prolific attack, the Norwegians make Group I the so-called “Group of Death” -- it also includes two-time champions and reigning runners-up France, 2021 African champions Senegal, and Iraq.

This is Iraq’s second appearance in the World Cup after first qualifying in 1986. The team has seen a slow resurgence since the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003, with his brother, Uday, also ousted as leader of the country’s soccer federation. A year later, Iraq finished fourth at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, edging a Portugal team that featured a teenage Cristiano Ronaldo in the group stage. In the years since, Iraq has been competitive in regional events across Asia.

Players to Watch

Norway’s 26 players all play on top European teams, but Erling Haaland is a generational talent who is among the best strikers in the world. He’s 6-foot-5, dominates the penalty area with physicality and elegance, and pounds away bushels of goals. He has won the Premier League title twice, the Premier League scoring title three times, and the Champions League scoring crown twice. A goal in the World Cup is on his bucket list.

is a generational talent who is among the best strikers in the world. He’s 6-foot-5, dominates the penalty area with physicality and elegance, and pounds away bushels of goals. He has won the Premier League title twice, the Premier League scoring title three times, and the Champions League scoring crown twice. A goal in the World Cup is on his bucket list. Iraq’s Ali Al-Hamdi plays for Ipswich Town, a newly promoted team which will compete in the English Premier League next season. He is probably the team’s highest profile player, with five goals in 20 international appearances.

Local ties

This is Iraq’s second visit to the Boston area in a soccer playing capacity. They tied Canada 1-1 at Harvard Stadium in the 1984 Olympics.

Quick Pitch Points

Team Nicknames : Norway are the Røde, Hvite, Blå (the Red, White and Blue); Iraq are the Lions of Mesopotamia

: Norway are the Røde, Hvite, Blå (the Red, White and Blue); Iraq are the Lions of Mesopotamia Odds : Norway -525, Iraq +1400, Draw +600 | O/U 2.5 -175/+140

: Norway -525, Iraq +1400, Draw +600 | O/U 2.5 -175/+140 Best World Cup finish : Norway, round of 16 in 1938 and 1998; Iraq, group stage in 1986.

: Norway, round of 16 in 1938 and 1998; Iraq, group stage in 1986. Coaches : Norway, Stale Solbakken; Iraq, Graham Arnold

: Norway, Stale Solbakken; Iraq, Graham Arnold Captains : Norway, Martin Ødegaard; Iraq, Jalai Hassann

: Norway, Martin Ødegaard; Iraq, Jalai Hassann FIFA Rank: Norway, 31; Iraq, 57

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