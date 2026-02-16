Pawtucket mayor: Senior players were being celebrated during hockey game when shooting occurred

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A boys co-op hockey game was happening between high school players when shots rang out at the Dennis Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way in Pawtucket. The Blackstone Valley Schools cooperative hockey team were also celebrating their senior players.

Police Chief Tina Goncalves said they received the calls of the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Three people are dead, including the shooter. An additional three people are in the hospital in critical condition.

In a statement, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien shared that senior night was happening for the Blackstone Valley Schools against the Coventry-Johnston cooperative team.

“Today, our community experienced a terrible tragedy at Dennis M. Lynch Arena. What should have been a joyful occasion, with dozens of families, students, and supporters gathered to celebrate Senior Night for the BVS (Blackstone Valley Schools) cooperative hockey team during a high school matchup against the Coventry–Johnston cooperative team, was instead marked by violence and fear," he said.

“Pawtucket is a strong and resilient community, but tonight we are a city in mourning. We will stand together to support all those affected in the difficult days ahead, and we will keep the public updated as confirmed facts become available,” he continued.

According to Superintendent Joseph B. Goho from North Providence Public Schools, the Blackstone Valley co-op hockey team includes North Smithfield, St. Raphael Academy, and Providence Country Day School.

There were multiple spectators at the game when it happened. All players were determined to be safe.

In a statement from Coventry Schools, the school confirmed that all students from the Coventry Boys Hockey team were present and accounted for. A Coventry police officer was on the scene with the students, and school staff remain with the team as reunification is coordinated.

The shooting comes on Presidents Day, a little over 60 days after the shooting at Brown University back in December, which is only about 15 minutes away from the hockey arena.

It was reported that players and their families were bused away from the arena after the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

