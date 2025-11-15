‘What a good day’: Coalition addressing food insecurity hands out turkeys to community

DORCHESTER, Mass. — People gathered at the Grace Church of All Nations in Dorchester Saturday to help those struggling to make ends meet.

Just in time for the holidays, around 340 turkeys were handed out.

“What a good day to feed the beloved community,” Reverend Savina Martin said.

While people recover from a pause on SNAP benefits during the 43-day government shutdown, a coalition of organizations focused on faith and food insecurity joined forces.

They’re now part of the new “Food on The Table Coalition”.

“It started about a week and a half ago,” Martin said.

“One of my clients needed a turkey so that’s why I’m here and after I pick it up, I got to go deliver it,” Marcella Jones-Richardson explained.

Reverend Kevin Peterson with the coalition said they’re particularly addressing food insecurity in black and low income neighborhoods by also having meaningful conversations.

“We don’t just want to send a turkey to someone, we want to empower them with an understanding that they can be their own advocates,” Peterson said.

This weekend also marks the start of a food pantry at the church.

Peterson said they plan to open it at least once a week.

