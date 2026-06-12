What fans should know before their commute from South Station to Boston Stadium

BOSTON — The World Cup is here! Thousands of soccer fans are expected to go through South Station on their way to matches at Boston Stadium.

Transit officials emphasize one key message: Leave the car at home!

For many visitors, the trip to the stadium is part of the overall experience.

“We are very excited. My English accent doesn’t tell it, but we’re here for Scotland,” one fan told Boston 25 News.

Others say the excitement truly hit once they arrived in Boston. “Oh, I mean, very excited. I think up until yesterday, when we were traveling across, it doesn’t feel real. Actually, being here and the game tomorrow,” said fan David.

For fans traveling through South Station, officials recommend purchasing round-trip train tickets ahead of time to avoid long lines and last-minute delays. Travelers should also pay close attention to departure boards and platform announcements, especially as special event trains are expected to be crowded.

Once on board, fans can sit back and enjoy the ride as excitement builds for one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Transportation officials encourage fans to plan ahead, buy tickets in advance, arrive early, and allow extra time for travel to ensure a smooth trip to the stadium.

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