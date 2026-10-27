What fans need to know before Navy-Notre Dame face off at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gillette Stadium will host the 2026 Navy-Notre Dame game for the first time on Saturday.

It will be the first time the historic rivalry will be played at Gillette Stadium and the Fighting Irish’s first-ever appearance in Foxborough.

The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. Parking lots are scheduled to open at 8 a.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m.

Ticket holders can participate in the official 2026 Navy-Notre Dame Game Fan Fest outside of Gillette Stadium beginning at 8 a.m.

Members of the United States Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen will march onto the field in formation beginning at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Stadium officials encouraged fans to allow plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the game.

Fans must use I-95, I-495, or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

Parking

Free general parking for ticket holders is located on the opposite side of Route 1 across from the stadium.

Prepaid parking passes are available starting at $75 for ticket holders who want to park on the stadium side of Route 1.

Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south, respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket.

ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south.

Entrances

Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health, and Ticketmaster Gates for the game.

ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east, as well as the Bank of America Gate and W2/W3 entrances on the west.

Club and suite ticket holders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3, or W4 entrances.

Designated rideshare and taxi location

Fans can schedule drop-off and pickups in Lot 16.

A designated taxi stand is located in Lot 5B on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at the location following the conclusion of the game.

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