Weymouth man arrested, accused of ‘Peeping Tom incident’, police say

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Weymouth man accused of being a “Peeping Tom” will face charges after being arrested, according to police.

Weymouth police officers responded to the Woodstone Crossing apartment on Trotter Road for a report of suspicious activity around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found a male suspect crouching near a ground-level window behind 110 Trotter Road.

When approached, Weymouth police say Hida Xhevahir, 48, of Weymouth was uncooperative and that his pants were unzipped.

Xhevahir was arrested and charged with lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct and disorderly conduct, according to Weymouth police.

He was released on bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday.

Police said they responded to similar reports in the area over the past week

“The Weymouth Police Department urges all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior immediately by calling 781-335-1212,” the department posted on Facebook.

