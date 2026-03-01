Westport police arrest man after 15-year-old shot

WESTPORT, MASS. — Wesport police arrested a 20-year-old man after a 15-year-old was shot on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at approximately 7:57 a.m., the Westport Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a female had been shot at a residence on Eddy Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they and located a 15-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand.

She was transported to a Rhode Island hospital for treatment of her injuries which are non-life threatening.

20-year-old Vijay Hak was identified as being involved in the shooting, and a shotgun was allegedly located in the first-floor kitchen area of the residence and was rendered safe by officers at the scene. Hak complied with officers’ commands and was detained without incident.

As a result of that investigation, Hak was placed under arrest.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and allegedly located a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms and Xanax. They also allegedly located additional narcotics and contraband, including a Polymer 80 “ghost gun.”

Hak was charged with assault and battery by discharging a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, two counts of improper storage of a firearm large capacity and non-large capacity, possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of ammunition, possession of a shotgun without a license, receiving stolen property over $1,200 (shotgun), drug possession with intent to distribute class c (Psilocybin Mushrooms and Alprazolam), drug possession with intent to distribute class e (Codeine Phosphate), drug possession with intent to distribute class b (Adderall), and drug possession with intent to distribute class b (Tapentadol)

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

