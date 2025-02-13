Westford man accused of attacking state police troopers on side of New Hampshire highway

CONCORD, NH — A Westford man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two New Hampshire State Police troopers early Thursday morning.

The two troopers pulled up to a disabled vehicle on the left side of I-93 northbound in Concord with no lights on around 12:30 a.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

New Hampshire State Police say they attempted to talk to the driver, 28-year-old Mugil Malai, but the Westford man locked himself in the car and tried to start the Honda Civic.

Malai allegedly got out of the Honda and hit one of the troopers in the head and struck the other one.

Malai was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Merrimack County Jail. He was held on preventative detention pending an arraignment scheduled in Concord District Court on charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Both troopers treated for minor injuries at Concord Hospital and later released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

