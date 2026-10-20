Westborough votes to restrict drones amid Amazon delivery concerns

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Westborough voted to create a bylaw restricting unmanned aircraft at a Special Town meeting on Monday night.

The meeting came after members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation sent a letter to the FAA and Amazon asking them to examine the potential impact of drone deliveries.

In September, Amazon held a community meeting in Westborough to discuss its proposed Prime Air drone delivery service.

Residents previously raised concerns about privacy and drone noise.

Amazon said it was planning to use unmanned aircraft to deliver packages weighing less than 5 pounds within a 7.5-mile radius of its fulfillment center.

The bylaw now moves to the state Attorney General’s Office and the state Department of Transportation and Aeronautics Division for approval before it can be implemented.

The state will have 90 days to approve or reject it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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