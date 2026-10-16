Westborough proposes new rules for Amazon drone deliveries amid privacy, noise concerns

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The town of Westborough drafted a number of rules it wants the FAA to enforce regarding Amazon’s drone delivery plans during a meeting Thursday night.

Some residents voiced concerns about privacy and noise from the drones.

The meeting came after members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation sent a letter to the FAA and Amazon asking them to examine the potential impact of drone deliveries.

In September, Amazon held a community meeting in Westborough to discuss its proposed Prime Air drone delivery service.

The company said it plans to use unmanned aircraft to deliver packages weighing less than 5 pounds within a 7.5-mile radius of its fulfillment center.

Lawmakers have requested a response from Amazon by the end of October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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