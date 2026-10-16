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Westborough proposes new rules for Amazon drone deliveries amid privacy, noise concerns

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Amazon drone meeting Town Council members in Westboro met Thursday night to discuss the drone delivery plan, Oct. 15, 2026.
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The town of Westborough drafted a number of rules it wants the FAA to enforce regarding Amazon’s drone delivery plans during a meeting Thursday night.

Some residents voiced concerns about privacy and noise from the drones.

The meeting came after members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation sent a letter to the FAA and Amazon asking them to examine the potential impact of drone deliveries.

In September, Amazon held a community meeting in Westborough to discuss its proposed Prime Air drone delivery service.

The company said it plans to use unmanned aircraft to deliver packages weighing less than 5 pounds within a 7.5-mile radius of its fulfillment center.

Lawmakers have requested a response from Amazon by the end of October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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