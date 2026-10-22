Westborough police warn of dangerous ‘Door Kick Challenge’ TikTok trend

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Westborough are warning residents about a potentially dangerous TikTok trend that they say appears to be happening in the community.

The Westborough Police Department says young people are participating in what is being called the “Door Kick Challenge,” described as an “advanced” version of the Ding Dong Ditch game.

According to police, participants approach residential homes and forcibly kick doors, nearly breaking them in.

Police called the trend “extremely dangerous” for everyone involved, including homeowners.

The department says it has received several reports over the past few days that appear to point to the challenge being carried out in Westborough.

Police say they are working to identify those involved, and some may face criminal charges.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to contact Westborough police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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