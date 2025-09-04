West Nile virus risk elevated in 10 more Mass. communities after 2nd human case identified

The risk for West Nile virus has been elevated to high in 10 more Massachusetts communities after state health officials identified the second human case of the disease in as many days.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced that a woman in her 60s was exposed to West Nile virus in Essex County, a day after a woman in her 70s from Middlesex County was named the state’s first case of the year.

As a result of the two human cases, state health officials elevated the risk of the virus to high in Belmont, Cambridge, Everett, Malden, Melrose, Revere, Saugus, Somerville, Wakefield, and Watertown.

“Massachusetts is in peak season for the spread of West Nile virus,” Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein warned in a statement. “While the temperatures have dropped slightly, this is the time of year when most people get exposed to the virus. We encourage everyone to use mosquito repellent, to wear clothing to reduce exposed skin, and to empty anything that may be collecting water outside your home.”

A total of 364 mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus so far this season from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. There has also been one animal case of WNV this year in a goat.

In August, the risk level for the virus was raised to high in Acton, Bedford, Billerica, Boston, Brookline, Carlisle, Chelmsford, Dracut, Lowell, and Newton.

There is also a moderate risk level in 183 cities and towns in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

