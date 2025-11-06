‘We’re losing our way’: Kraft, sports leaders talk antisemitism, hate at Gillette Stadium summit

FOXBORO, Mass. — Robert Kraft brought together sports and advocacy leaders to have important conversations about antisemitism and hate for a second year at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

“It’s the greatest country in the world but we’re losing our way a little bit,” said Robert Kraft.

Kraft was joined by advocates and sports leaders for a second annual summit at Gillette stadium on Thursday. Panel discussions included strategies for exposing and combatting antisemitism and hate—not only just in the sports world but day to day.

“Our mission is to reach non-Jewish Americans, sitting on the sideline and ask them to stand up and wear and share the blue symbol as a symbol of standing up to Jewish hate and hate of all kinds,” said Kraft.

The first convening took place in 2023.

The Blue Square Alliance Against Hate gathered data that shows that 45% of Americans disengage in these types conversations. Panelists shared their own experiences saying now more than ever there is a need for these types of conversations.

“Whenever people who want bad things to happen focus on their objectives of division we have to triple down, quadruple down on unity,” said Van Jones.

