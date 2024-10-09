‘We’re just stunned!’: MBTA bus sideswipes row of cars parked along South End street

BOSTON — At least ten car owners in Boston’s South End are dealing with repairs after their vehicles were sideswiped by an MBTA bus.

It happened on Malden Street on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Most of the car owners didn’t notice the damage until the following day.

MBTA Transit Police left handwritten notes on the vehicles with visible damage, ranging from ripped off driver’s side mirrors to one car that’s potentially totaled.

Transit Police said the bus’s rear maintenance panel flung open due to a faulty safety latch.

Car owners told Boston 25 News it’s fortunate that nobody was standing in the path of the unlatched panel.

“It certainly is something that could’ve been fatal if there would’ve been any individuals there at that time,” said James Wachholz.

James Wachholz believes his wife’s Lexus SUV is a complete loss.

The car’s gas tank was sliced open, and the entire rear panel was destroyed.

“We’re just stunned!,” he said. “She was so attached to it. She thought she’d keep it forever.”

Pam Wachholz didn’t notice the damage until she read the note left on her windshield.

“Then I got out of the car, and as you can imagine, I had some things to say!,” she said. “I called him and said you’re not even going to believe what happened.”

According to Transit Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the bus driver was going at a safe speed and traveling within the marked lanes.

The driver was headed to the T’s Albany Street garage when the incident occurred.

“It’s pretty annoying. For me and my situation with my mirror getting hit off, I can’t legally drive my car so I can’t commute to work,” said Michael Haines.

The MBTA has removed the bus from service for a thorough investigation.

Car owners told Boston 25 News they’re hoping they don’t have to pay anything out of pocket to repair the damage.

