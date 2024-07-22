‘We’re expecting!’: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces she’s pregnant with third child

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced some big news on Monday night: She’s pregnant.

“I wanted to share some exciting news from our family: we’re expecting!” Wu said in an email message sent publicly.

“Conor, Blaise, Cass, and I can’t wait to welcome another little one to our family and to Boston,” Wu said. “It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I’m due in January and couldn’t be more grateful.”

Wu said she’s “grateful to live in this welcoming community that has become the best home my family could imagine. And I’m grateful to know and represent so many hardworking families throughout our city who inspire me everyday.”

“I’ve been a mom and caregiver as long as I’ve been in public service. It’s that daily juggle—and the struggles and dreams of families across our neighborhoods—that keep me grounded in the work and moving with urgency,” Wu said.

“I approach each day as a mom determined to create the best possible future for all of Boston’s families. And we have so much more work to do. Thank you for doing it with us, and thank you for the love and support you continue to show my family and me,” Wu said.

Wu was sworn in as Boston’s first woman elected mayor in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

