Wellness Wednesday: Boston doctor shares tips to reduce risk of getting sick around the holidays

Getting together with family and friends throughout the holidays can cause some concern about getting sick.

Boston 25 Anchor Vanessa Welch talks to Dr. Paul Sax, Clinical Director of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, for this week’s Wellness Wednesday. He shares some tips to reduce your risk of getting sick this holiday season. And his thoughts on getting the flu shot and Covid vaccine at the same time.





