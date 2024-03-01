Welcome to the world Leaplings! Boston hospitals deliver leap year babies

BOSTON — Welcome to the world! Several hospitals across Boston welcomed many Leap Day babies on February 29th.

The chances of being born on a leap year are 1 in 1,461.

Hosptails including Tufts Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Salem Hospital, and Mass General for Children all welcomed leap day babies.

A leap day falls once every four years. Less than .1% of the world’s population are born on Feb. 29.

