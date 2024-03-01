Local

Welcome to the world Leaplings! Boston hospitals deliver leap year babies

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Welcome to the world Leaplings! Boston hospitals deliver leap year babies Welcome to the world Leaplings! Boston hospitals deliver leap year babies

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Welcome to the world! Several hospitals across Boston welcomed many Leap Day babies on February 29th.

The chances of being born on a leap year are 1 in 1,461.

Hosptails including Tufts Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Salem Hospital, and Mass General for Children all welcomed leap day babies.

A leap day falls once every four years. Less than .1% of the world’s population are born on Feb. 29.

Image 1 of 16

Baby Mateo Baby Mateo (Beth Israel Lahey Health)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read